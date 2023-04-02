Manu Temple – Dedicated to Sage Manu

Manu Temple is a prominent temple located in Old Manali area which attracts lakhs of tourists from all over the world every year. This temple is considered very sacred by the people of the city.

Manu Maharishi Temple is dedicated to sage Manu, the great sage. According to Hindu mythology, Manu is the originator of mankind.

Legend has it that he saved the Vedas and the seven sages from the flood. It is believed that sage Manu landed in Manali after the great flood and then stayed here.

Manu Temple attracts tourists from different parts of the world, as this temple is the only existing temple dedicated to sage Manu.

The temple is surrounded by lush green trees and greenery in the form of deodar trees. Tourists have to go through slippery stone paths to reach this temple.

Read also:-Best time and ways to explore Manali

The structure of this temple is made of stones and beautiful carvings of indigenous deities on the walls. There are also many very beautiful stone figures around the Manu temple.

If you want to know more about the famous Manu temple of Manali then definitely read this article completely –

History of Manu Temple

The Manu Temple is dedicated to King Vaivasvata Manu, who is believed to be the creator of mankind. He is also called Sanatan Hindu Lawgiver. Ancient scripts refer to the sage with the name Manu Alaya which translates to the abode of Manu.

According to a legend, when sage Manu was washing his hands in a river, he found a carp fish in it. This carp was actually Lord Vishnu appearing in the form of a fish.

The fish asked the sage to save her. Rishi put the fish in a bowl to save it. The fish became too big to fit in the bowl then the sage took it to a bigger bowl.

However, the fish kept increasing in size and the sage had to take it back to the river. The fish became so big in size that it was being made even in the river, after which the sage transferred the fish to the ocean.

Read also:-Know about the History, Important Information and Some Interesting Facts about Manali

Lord Vishnu then appeared in his real form and told sage Manu about the flood that would wipe out life from the earth.

The sage then constructed a boat to accommodate his family and nine types of animals, birds and seeds.

After the flood was over, the sages came to earth and meditated. The Manu temple was built at the place where sage Manu meditated.

Architecture of Manu Temple

The architecture of Manu temple is pagoda style and most of the temples in Himachal Pradesh are built in this style.

The most important feature of this structure is the timardar tower or the receding wooden roof which looks similar to the temples of Nepal.

The structure of the Manu Temple is made of wood and concrete and appears to be an ancient form of pagoda architecture that evolved from the stupa.

How to Reach ManuTemple

Manu Temple is about three kilometers away from Manali market, you can travel here on foot or by public vehicle. The nearest railway station to Manu Mandir is Jogindernagar Railway Station which is about 165 km from Manali.

Travelers can take the help of hired taxis or cabs or public vehicles to reach Manu Mandir via NH154 or NH3.

The nearest airport to Manu Mandir is Kullu Manali Airport in Bhuntar, which is located at a distance of 55 km from Manu Mandir.

Tourists can hire cabs or taxis or avail buses operated by the state transport to reach the temple via the Kullu – Naggar – Manali route.

Related Posts