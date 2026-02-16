Himachal CM Sukhu rules out OPS rollback, privatisation of power board

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday asserted that despite severe financial stress, his government would neither roll back the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) nor privatise the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB).

He was replying to the Opposition during a debate in the Vidhan Sabha on a resolution moved under Rule 102 to discuss the fallout of the 16th Finance Commission’s recommendation to discontinue the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) to the state.

Terming the situation “extraordinary,” Sukhu said his government inherited a debt burden of Rs 76,000 crore from the previous BJP regime.

He pointed out that Himachal had received only Rs 17,000 crore as RDG over the past three years, which, he argued, was inadequate given the state’s fiscal commitments. “Despite these constraints, we have ensured that development has not suffered,” he maintained.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to pre-poll promises, Sukhu said seven guarantees had already been fulfilled. He added that steps had been taken to curb corruption and improve financial management.

The Chief Minister cited resource mobilisation efforts, including securing nearly Rs 400 crore after winning a legal battle in the Supreme Court related to the Wildflower Hall property and obtaining an additional Rs 200 crore in free royalty from hydropower projects.

On the contentious RDG issue, Sukhu struck a conciliatory tone, saying he and his Cabinet were prepared to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi even under the leadership of BJP legislators, provided the Opposition was willing to jointly raise the matter.

“The recommendation to discontinue RDG has created an alarming situation. This is not a political issue alone; it concerns the future of Himachal,” he said.

With the Union Budget scheduled to be passed on March 17, the Chief Minister urged BJP MLAs to immediately take up the matter with the Prime Minister. “If the rights of 75 lakh people of Himachal are compromised, the consequences will be long-term and irreversible,” he cautioned.

Earlier, moving the resolution, Industries and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan accused the BJP of failing to defend the state’s interests.

He said the previous government had left behind employee arrears of Rs 10,000 crore in addition to the Rs 76,000 crore debt. While the BJP regime received Rs 54,296 crore as RDG and Rs 16,000 crore as GST compensation, Chauhan alleged that little effort was made to reduce liabilities.

He further said a presentation by the Finance Secretary outlining the state’s fiscal position was not attended by Opposition members. Highlighting a budgetary gap of Rs 6,000 crore, Chauhan noted that the government was struggling to meet committed expenditures under existing loan limits.