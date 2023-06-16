Nerchowk-Manali Fourlane: Fees cut at Takoli toll plaza, local will have to pay 320 for the year

Shimla: Drivers will now have to pay fees at the toll plaza built at Takoli on the Nerchowk-Manali Four-lane. NHAI has started the process of deducting fee from vehicles at this toll plaza from Friday.

Different tax rates have been fixed for all types of vehicles in the toll plaza. However, the authority has provided relief to the local area vehicle operators.

These operators will have to pay only a fee of Rs 320 for a year and there will be no need to pay tax on any daily or every time visit.

Officials of the Fourlane Authority said that the facility of collecting tax both online and offline has been made available here. On Friday, queues of vehicles were seen here since morning, whose charges started being cut here.