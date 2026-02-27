Himachal entry toll hike sparks hunger strike at Ropar-Una border

Members of the Ilaka Bachao Sangarsh Committee on Friday sat on a hunger strike to protest the recent increase in Himachal Pradesh’s entry toll.

The members staged a dharna and symbolic fast near the Himachal entry toll barrier at the Punjab-Himachal border between Ropar district and Una district, in the Mehatpur area.

The protest received support from pilgrims travelling to Anandpur Sahib for the upcoming Hola Mohalla festival. Several pilgrim groups extended solidarity with the committee, alleging that they were being forced to pay Rs 500 per commercial vehicle carrying materials for organising langar (community kitchens) for the devotees attending Hola Mohalla in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Paramjit Singh Pamma, a member of the Nangal Municipal Council and former president of the Ropar District Bar Association, who also participated in the hunger strike, told The Tribune that traders from Mehatpur in Himachal Pradesh had extended support to the agitation. He said local traders feared that the increased entry toll would adversely affect business in the area.

“People are extending support to our movement demanding the abolition of the Himachal entry toll. Today’s hunger strike was symbolic, but in the coming days we will intensify our agitation, which may include blocking traffic near the Himachal entry toll barriers,” he said.

Kuldeep Chand, president of Arpan NGO and another participant in the dharna, termed the toll hike illegal. He claimed that under Himachal’s toll tax policy, the toll could not be increased by more than 100 per cent of the originally imposed amount.

“The original toll was Rs 30 and, as per the rule, it cannot be increased beyond Rs 60. However, the current government has raised it to Rs 170, which will be implemented from April 1, 2026,” he alleged.

Raman Sharma, a BJP leader who joined the protest, said either the Himachal government should abolish the entry toll or the Punjab government should impose a reciprocal tax. “Residents of the border areas of Punjab will take this issue to its logical conclusion,” he said.

The Himachal government recently notified an increase in entry toll for private cars from Rs 70 to Rs 170, and for commercial vehicles from Rs 500 to Rs 800. The state government has maintained that the toll hike is aimed at enhancing revenue following the Union government’s decision to discontinue the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) from the next financial year.

However, the BJP, the main opposition party in Himachal Pradesh, has opposed the increase, arguing that it may result in revenue loss rather than gain. Former state BJP president and MLA from Una Satpal Singh Satti had recently joined Punjab residents at the border to protest the toll hike.

Sources said the issue was likely to be raised during the upcoming budget session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.