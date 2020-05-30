Sanjay Kundu appointed new Himachal Director General of Police

Ending speculation about who would succeed Sita Ram Mardi, Director General of Police, who retires on Sunday, the government has appointed 1989 batch IPS officer Sanjay Kundu as his successor.

Kundu, a 1989 batch IPS officer, is currently serving as Principal Secretary to the CM besides looking after the excise and taxation department.

Though Kundu was the frontrunner for the post there was speculation that 1984 batch officer Somesh Goyal, DGP (Prisons), could be re-installed. He was removed from the DGP post following public outrage on the inept handling of the rape of a minor girl from Kotkhai two years back.

The Union Public Service Commission had approved the names of three IPS officers. These included Kundu, Goyal and 1988 batch officer Tapan Deka. Deka, who has spent most part of his service in the Intelligence Bureau, though senior to Kundu, was not keen to return to the state.

Prior to being posted as Principal Secretary to the CM, Kundu worked as Joint Secretary in the Union Water Resources Ministry. He has worked in leadership roles with the United Nations, and state and national governments. He has served as Police Commissioner in the UN System where he carried out works relating to national capacity building, conflict mitigation, human rights, protection of civilians and humanitarian support.

Source : The Tribune

