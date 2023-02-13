CM will Settle Cement Dispute, Truck Operators will Consult with CM Sukhu in Shimla this Evening

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu’s meeting with truck operators will now be held at Panch Secretariat this evening. The ongoing dispute after the closure of two cement industries in the state has not been resolved yet.

Now, soon after returning from Delhi, the Chief Minister has again called a meeting of truck operators on February 13. A decision can be taken in this meeting to resolve the ongoing dispute between the cement company and the truck operators.

35 people will attend the meeting with the Chief Minister, in which 14 office bearers from Darlaghat and 21 office bearers of BDTS from Barmana will attend the meeting.

It may be noted that the cement dispute is going on in Himachal Pradesh for the last two months. Truck operators will meet the Chief Minister on Monday. In the state, on December 15, 2022, ACC in Darlaghat of Solan and Ambuja Cement Industries in Barmana of Bilaspur are locked.

In such a situation, there has been a crisis in the livelihood of thousands of people. The truck operator had proposed to work at the rate of Rs 10.15 to Rs 10.20 per kilometer of haulage, which was rejected by the Adani Group. Adani Group proposed Rs 9.06, which was rejected by the truck operators.

Will Protest with Family

Darlaghat Truck Union Core Committee member Ram Krishna Sharma said that if no solution is found in the meeting to be held on Monday, a strategy will be chalked out to intensify the agitation.

Apart from this, preparations will be made to hold the general meeting on February 20. On the other hand, BDTS Barmana President Rakesh Thakur says that if no solution is found in the meeting to be held on Monday, the truck operators along with their families will join the strike.