Himachal Governor, CM greet people on 56th Statehood Day eve

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu have congratulated people on Himachal Pradesh’s 56th Statehood Day today.

While the Governor praised the “Devbhoomi” for its rich cultural traditions and called for maintaining the spirit of harmony and hard work that defines the state’s identity, the CM said the day serves as a reminder of the state’s remarkable journey and the collective resilience of its people.

Reflecting on the state’s architectural and political heritage, the CM paid rich tributes to the visionary leaders who championed the cause of formation of Himachal Pradesh.

He specifically honoured the “Architect of Himachal”, Dr YS Parmar, along with other prominent personalities whose dedication and foresight paved the way for the state’s socio-economic development and unique identity.

Sukhu also expressed deep gratitude for the unforgettable contribution of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

He recalled the historic day of January 25, 1971, when, amidst a heavy blanket of snow at Shimla’s iconic Ridge Ground, she officially announced the grant of full statehood to Himachal Pradesh.

The CM called upon the citizens to draw inspiration from the state’s glorious past and contribute actively toward building a “Green and Prosperous Himachal”.