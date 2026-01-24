Heavy snow brings life to a standstill in Himachal

Life has been put on a standstill in Himachal Pradesh following a heavy spell of snow in the state during the last 24 hours. Hundreds of roads remained closed for vehicular movement and electricity supply was disrupted at thousands of places statewide.

As per the state Meteorological Department, Kothi near Manali received the highest snowfall at 105 cm during the past 24 hours, followed by Gondla in Lahaul and Spiti with 85 cm. Keylong received 75 cm, Khadrala in Shimla district 68.6 cm, Kufri 66 cm, Manali 45.8 cm, Shillaroo 45 cm, Kukumseri 41.4 cm, Jot 32 cm, Hansa 30 cm, Sangla 27.5 cm, Shimla 27 cm, Bharmaur 26 cm, Kalpa 16.4 cm and Sarahan 11.5 cm.

Several places in the state also witnessed heavy rain during the period. Dharampur in Mandi district received 91.4 mm of rainfall, followed by Solan (68.6 mm), Kandaghat (67 mm), Una (54.2 mm), Palampur and Nagrota Suriyan (53.2 mm each) and Nahan (51.9 mm).

Shimla, the state capital, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.5°C, while Dharamsala recorded 5.2°C. Manali recorded minus 0.4°C, Kangra 1.7°C, Mandi 4.3°C, Solan 1.8°C, Bilaspur 4.5°C, Hamirpur 3°C, Kalpa minus 3.8°C, Sundernagar 3.7°C, Bhuntar 2.5°C, Nahan 6.2°C, Paonta Sahib 8°C, Kufri minus 2.5°C, Narkanda minus 4.2°C, Reckong Peo 0.1°C and Tabo minus 6.5°C. Kukumseri was the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of minus 7.2°C.

While weather conditions are expected to remain dry in most parts of the state, heavy snow is likely to continue in the higher reaches today.

Meanwhile, government transport services were hit in Kangra district, with 58 bus routes suspended, after fresh snowfall in McLeodganj and surrounding villages of Naddi, Dharamkot and Bhagsunag on Friday night led to a sharp dip in temperatures and intensified cold wave conditions.

District Magistrate Hemraj Bairwa advised residents and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel to higher reaches and follow safety advisories due to the risk of road blockages and icy conditions.