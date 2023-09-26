New rules implemented for LPG consumers, this code will have to be mentioned before delivery of cylinder.

As per the instructions of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), new rules have been implemented for LPG consumers. Now before taking delivery of gas cylinder, your mobile phone should be on.

With this, the customer will have to give a new unique number to the delivery boy. Balbir Singh, manager of Kamal Gas Agency Una, said that now it has been made mandatory for consumers to give DAC (Delivery Authenticator Code) number while receiving the cylinder. This step has been taken to stop the black marketing of cylinders.

Often, for black marketing, people book in the name of cylinders whose cylinders are less used. With the introduction of this verification process, black marketing will now be stopped.

Balveer Singh said that the four-digit DAC code will come on the registered mobile number of the consumer. If any consumer wants to change his mobile number, he can contact the gas agency.

He has appealed to all the consumers in his work area to give the DAC number to the delivery boy at the time of delivery.