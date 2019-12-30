Kasauli attracts 15 new tourism projects

Solan: Kasauli tehsil continues to be the favourite destination of the realty sector, as 15 new tourism projects are slated to come up in the area. Memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed with the state government in this regard at the investors’ meet at Dharamsala recently.

As the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has restricted the number of storeys to two-and-a-half, the new entrepreneurs have carefully chosen areas in villages such as Gulhadi, Chamian, Banani, etc, outside the precincts of the Kasauli Planning Area where even luxury cottages and villas are also proposed.

Some tourism projects that had been granted permission under Section 118 in 2016-17 but could not take off were also in the process of initiating construction work now. Innovative projects such as a resort-cum-mud house and nature care centres are also proposed in the area, which will fetch investment of several crore of rupees and provide employment to the youth.

While 30 entrepreneurs have evinced interest in setting up resorts in other parts of the district such as Kandaghat, Chail, Waknaghat, Solan, etc, Kasauli was still the top priority of the investors in the district.

The process to obtain permission under Section 118 of the HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Act 1972, was underway in most of these projects after securing the mandatory certificate, though some were yet to identity adequate land.

A five-star property has also been proposed in the Kasauli area where Rs530 crore will be invested and 500 people will be employed. The investor is yet to apply for the certificate to the Tourism Department.

“New projects will boost tourism but the government should ensure that roads in the area are given due attention and repaired regularly. Though the work to connect Kimmughat-Chakki-ka Mor, which is a key upcoming road, was supposed to be completed within three months, it has been suspended now,” said Rocky Chimney, vice-president, Kasauli Hoteliers’ Association.

Even neighbouring Sirmaur district has caught the attention of the realtors where about 18 tourism projects have been proposed. A health resort is slated to come up in the Dadahu area of Sirmaur where a local entrepreneur is investing Rs7.47 crore and it will generate employment for 36 persons. Another realtor is investing Rs10 crore at Didag to set up another resort. In Paonta Sahib, a water and amusement park for Rs16.53 crore has been proposed, which will employ 85 persons. A five-star eco-friendly wellness resort has also been proposed at Naina Tikker in the district.

