All traffic of Nahan will be ‘underground’ Hexa company will explore possibilities of tunnel

Shimla: Nahan City is showing signs of relief soon from the traffic passing on the National Highway 907-A connecting Nahan, the headquarter of the Sirmaur district.

The process of making a bypass tunnel with Nahan City has moved a step ahead. Technical consultancy tenders were invited by the Public Works Department to see if the tunnel could be constructed under Nahan City.

This technical tender has been awarded to the renowned Hexa company. Now the Hexa company will explore the possibilities of building a tunnel under the city of Nahan.

If the company’s engineer finds the possibility of making a tunnel under Nahan City, then Nahan City will get rid of hundreds of heavy vehicles passing through Nahan-Shimla road and Nahan-Paonta Sahib, Nahan-Chandigarh road.

It may be noted that the importance of Nahan-Kumharhatti NH 907A has become important after the closure of the Shimla-Kalka four-lane, but Nahan city has become the biggest obstacle in the connectivity of this 907A NH with NH-72.

Executive Engineer VK Aggarwal said that the technical bid of Rs 13 crore for the tunnel has been opened in the name of Hexa Company. This company will also start working on the DPR to be prepared after the monsoon. (HDM)

Traffic Pressure will Reduce

In Nahan city, the entire area from Biroza Factory to Nahan and from Nahan to Govindgarh Mohalla is a very congested part. Due to this, big vehicles loaded with apples, etc. also get stuck in this area and there is a jam for many hours.

In such a situation, the tunnel passing under Nahan will prove to be a boon for the farmers and horticulturists. At the same time, the traffic pressure from Nahan City will also reduce.

The length will be 1.5 kilometer

This tunnel will be about 1.5 km long, in which two vehicles will be able to come and go simultaneously. A technical bid of Rs 13 crore has been kept for the construction of this tunnel.

In this, the company will also have to stay with the tunneling company during the construction work till the construction is over. MLA Ajay Solanki along with MP Suresh Kashyap is also trying for the tunnel.