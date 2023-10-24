Kullu Dussehra Mahotsav from today

Three months after the disaster, Kullu is back on its feet and a big Dev Mahakumbh in the form of International Kullu Dussehra is starting from Tuesday at Dhalpur ground in the district.

Dussehra festival will also boost tourism in Kullu-Manali, which has been hit by natural disaster. This time invitations have been sent to 332 gods and goddesses for the international fair. Of these, more than 200 deities have reached Kullu by late Monday evening.

For the first time, cultural groups from 14 countries will enthrall with their performances in the fair. Lord Raghunath and other Gods and Goddesses will stay in the temporary camps built here.

The entire atmosphere will be fragrant with the worship of Gods and Goddesses and chanting of mantras for a week in the city of Raghunath and Souh Dhalpur of Eighteen Kardu.

The view of Dhalpur will be changed with the sounds of Jhari, Dhadch, bell, Shehnai, Dhol, Nagadas, Karnal and horns.

On the pretext of fair, Dhalpur has been transformed into a police cantonment. 1300 soldiers will be deployed in the fair. At the same time, surveillance will also be done through drone-CCTV.

Mahakumbh will start with the Rath Yatra of Lord Raghunath at 4 pm on Tuesday evening. The Rath Yatra will start as soon as the signal from Bhuvaneshwari Mata Bhekhali is received.

Thousands of devotees will gather to pull the chariot of Lord Raghunath in Kullu Dussehra, a symbol of union of God and Manas.

From Rath Maidan the Rath Yatra will reach the temporary camp at Dhalpur. Raghunath will come to Dhalpur with the slogan of Jai Siya Ram. After this, the gods and goddesses coming from all over the district will be seated in their temporary camps.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla will also reach the fair and have darshan of Lord Raghunath. For the Dussehra fair, 14 gods and goddesses of Bahya Saraj have reached their temporary camp after a long journey of 200 kilometers.

Along with deity Khudijal, Beas Rishi, Kot Pajhari, Takrasi Nag, Chotru Nag, Bishlunag, deity Chambhu Urtu, deity Chambhu Randal, Saptarishi, deity Sharshaai Nag, deity Chambhu Kasholi, Kui Kanda Nag and Mata Bhuvaneshwari have arrived in Dussehra.

Cultural groups from these 14 countries will perform in the fair

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sundar Singh Thakur said that for the first time in the history of Dussehra, cultural groups from countries like Malaysia, Russia, South Africa, Kazakhstan, Romania, Vietnam, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Kyrgyzstan, Iraq and America will perform in the fair.

Apart from this, Himachali artists will also perform. In the first cultural evening, playback singer Saaj Bhatt, in the second, Punjabi singer Simar Kaur, in the third, Euphony Band, Laman Band, in the fourth, Punjabi singer Shivjot, in the fifth, Jasraj Joshi, in the sixth evening, playback singer Monali Thakur and Harmony of the Pines will be the attractions.

In the final evening, folk artistes Ramesh Thakur, Kushal Verma, Lal Singh, Khushboo Bhardwaj, Twinkle will entertain the audience with their voices.

Kullu Dussehra is being celebrated since 1660

Dussehra of Kullu is being celebrated since the year 1660 in the honor of Lord Raghunath. The idol of Lord Raghunath reached Kullu via Makrahad, Manikaran, Haripur, Naggar.

After this, Dussehra is still celebrated in Kullu including Manikarna, Naggar, Vashishtha and Haripur. Deities will also participate in the Dussehra of Manikaran and Haripur.

Nag Dhumbal plays the role of Thanedar in Dussehra

In the international Kullu Dussehra, the deity of Halan-do, Nag Dhumbal plays the role of Thanedar. Controls the crowd during Dussehra.

There should be no obstruction of any kind in Raghunath’s Rath Yatra, the gods remove it. The deity snake Dhumbal sets up his camp near Raghunath’s camp.

Shringa Rishi and Balunaag will remain under police guard.

In Dussehra, the presiding deities of Banjar Valley, Shringa Rishi and Balunag have also reached. Both the deities will be detained in their temporary camps during the Rath Yatra of Lord Raghunath. Both the deities will be under strict police guard. Police teams will be deployed for this.