Sukhu disburses Rs 81 crore relief to disaster-hit families in Mandi

In a major step towards rebuilding lives shattered by natural disasters in Mandi, Kullu and Bilaspur districts, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today distributed Rs 81.28 crore financial assistance to 4,914 beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) during a function held at Paddal Ground, Mandi.

The relief package aims to support families whose homes were completely or partially damaged during the recent natural calamities.

Out of the total beneficiaries, 1,513 families, whose houses were completely destroyed, received the first instalment of Rs 4 lakh each out of the total compensation of Rs 7 lakh.

These include 781 beneficiaries from Mandi district, 631 from Kullu district and 101 from Bilaspur district. As many as 3,401 families with partially damaged homes were granted Rs 1 lakh each with 1,547 from Mandi, 1,541 from Kullu and 313 from Bilaspur.

So far, the state government has disbursed Rs 14.46 crore to 4,375 affected families in Mandi alone. The government is implementing 27 disaster mitigation projects worth Rs 72 crore in the district.

Five more projects valued at Rs 18.84 crore have been approved by the State Executive Committee. Proposals for seven additional projects are currently under preparation.

The CM launched the ‘Madhu Mandav’ initiative in Mandi district, designed to promote beekeeping as a sustainable livelihood option for families in disaster-affected regions. Under this program, financial support, training and infrastructure will be provided to beneficiaries to establish beekeeping units.

The honey produced will be marketed under the brand name Him-Era Mandav, providing rural communities with a steady income.

The CM presented a cheque for Rs 7.95 lakh to Nikita, a young girl who lost her parents in the devastating floods at Panglyur in the Seraj Assembly constituency.

He further announced an additional Rs 21 lakh in assistance for her, assuring that the government stands firmly with children who have lost their families. “Daughters like Nikita are not alone; the state government is their guardian,” the CM said.

Addressing a large gathering, Sukhu announced that financial assistance for families, who lost their belongings in natural disasters, would be increased from Rs. 70,000 to Rs. 1 lakh. Emphasising his government’s commitment to a self-reliant Himachal, he said, “Atmanirbhar Himachal is not a political slogan but a vision and passion.

Despite limited resources, our government is determined to make the state self-sufficient.”

Highlighting his government’s welfare efforts, he said Himachal Pradesh has adopted 6,000 orphaned children as “Children of the state” and is providing financial support for the higher education of widows’ children.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated the newly constructed building of government college, Panarsa in Mandi, constructed at a cost of Rs. 13.14 crore.

He announced that B.Voc and BCA classes would be started on a self-financing basis at the Panarsa college from the next session, so that students could receive employment-oriented education.