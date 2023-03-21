Chief Minister Sukhu said – No Consideration on Green Cess, No Cess will be Imposed on Petrol and Diesel

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said that there is no plan to impose green cess in the state. He said that no cess would be imposed on petrol and diesel as well.

Answering the question of MLA Chaitanya Sharma during the Question Hour on Monday, the Chief Minister said that a target has been set to make Himachal a green state by the year 2026.

Six National Highways will be developed as green corridors in the state. Tenders have also been invited to make Shimla-Terrace NH a green corridor. The study is being done on five corridors.

It is also being considered to develop an economic green corridor. The Chief Minister said that the basic infrastructure will be developed first. Only after that, the upcoming work will happen.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that a policy is being made to make Himachal a green energy state. 208 places in the state have been identified for setting up charging stations.

A total of 400 charging stations will be set up. PPP mode options are also open for setting up charging stations. As soon as the budget is passed, work on this policy will be started expeditiously.