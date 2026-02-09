Himachal Pradesh aims to become global tourism hub with Rs 2,350 crore investment: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said today that it is the priority of the state government to establish “Himachal Tourism” as a premier global brand, and for which projects worth Rs 2,350 crore would be implemented.

The Chief Minister chaired a high-level review of various tourism development initiatives currently underway across the state.

Supported by Asian Development Bank (ADB), these projects represent a total investment of Rs 2,350 crore, with Rs 1,620 crore allocated under Tranche-1 and Rs 730 crore earmarked for Tranche-2.

The Chief Minister underscored the necessity of maintaining world-class construction standards and issued strict directives to officials to ensure that development works are completed within their respective timelines.

“This vision is being realised through a comprehensive suite of schemes designed to fortify the state’s economy while generating significant employment and self-employment opportunities for local youth,” he said. Sukhu said that to improve the overall visitor experience, the government is prioritising connectivity and infrastructure, which includes the ongoing construction of several heliports and the expansion of the Kangra airport.

He said that central to this master plan is the transformation of Kangra district into the state’s “tourism capital”. Significant investments are being directed towards Palampur and Nagrota Bagwan, where projects worth Rs 77.70 crore are already in progress.

In Palampur, focus areas include multi-level parking facilities, the renovation of Neugal Café, and the creation of modern amenities such as a library-integrated café.

The Chief Minister said that development extends across the state with diverse projects catering to both spiritual and adventure tourism. In Hamirpur, Rs 51.09 crore is being spent on the Shree Baba Balak Nath Temple complex, while Dharamsala is set to receive new ice-skating and roller-skating rinks costing Rs 33.78 crore.

“The government is also investing in wellness, with centres totalling over Rs 56 crore being established in Kullu and Manali. Additionally, the historic Naggar Castle is undergoing specialised conservation and renovation to preserve its cultural heritage,” he said.

The meeting concluded with detailed insights from RS Bali, Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation. Principal Secretary Devesh Kumar and Director Tourism Vivek Bhatia were also present.