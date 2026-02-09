Himachal needs a bipartisan push to save its finances: Vikramaditya

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh believes he is the bridge between the state and the Centre, even though both governments belong to different political parties, and that politics and ideology cannot be allowed to come in the way of progress.

In an exclusive interview with The Tribune, Vikramaditya talked about the politics behind the BJP-ruled Centre’s decision to stop shoring up the state’s finances by ending the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) and why he believes Himachal Pradesh’s BJP politicians must rise above party politics to persuade the Centre to over-turn their decision.

“I am the bridge between Shimla and Delhi,” Vikramaditya said, adding, “I have told my party high command also that I go and meet the BJP’s Union ministers who are connected with the public works that I do in Himachal.”

“When we were granted statehood in 1971, everyone was aware that HP is not an economically viable state. So our case for getting RDG or financial assistance from the Centre is very justified,” he asserts.

While agreeing to 16th Finance Commission observation that states will have to become economically independent, he says efforts are underway in this regard.

Vikramaditya also insisted that Himachal’s fragile ecology meant that public works, such as building roads and highways, had to be treated differently as compared to states in the plains and that he was happy to report that the Centre had agreed with his assessment.

“The manner in which roads and national highways were cut through the fragile Himalayan ecosystem exacerbated the enormous damage caused by severe rainfall last year,” Singh said, adding that Union minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had agreed that the government would need to change its policies in this regard for hill states.

Vikramaditya said in a parliamentary democracy it is imperative to have good state-Centre relations to keep the wheels of development moving, especially in a hill state like Himachal, facing severe geographical constraints, a mantra he learnt from his father Virbhadra Singh.

“We can have different political ideologies but we have to have a common ground in the larger interest of the state. Governments, Chief Ministers and ministers will come and go but protecting the state’s interest is of paramount importance,” he asserts.

There have been instances when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Prime Minister and my father Chief Minister, HP got a financial assistance of Rs 500 crore, he said citing past incidents of cordial state-Centre relations.

Similarly, during the tenure of Manmohan Singh, PK Dhumal was the BJP Chief Minister and yet Himachal was given assistance, he cites.

He defends his image of being a devout Hindu, asking why BJP should be allowed to take all the credit.

“I have always been very open about my faith even though ours is a party which does not propagate religion but that does not mean we are any less Hindus.

I attended the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony at Ayodhya after apprising the party high command that I was going there in my personal capacity as a Hindu,” he says.