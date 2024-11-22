SC stays disqualification of 6 CPS in Himachal Pradesh

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the disqualification of six chief parliamentary secretaries of Himachal Pradesh appointed by the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state government.

It stayed the direction of the Himachal Pradesh High Court declaring the power to appoint chief parliamentary secretaries and parliamentary secretaries in the state as unconstitutional.

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar said there will be no further proceedings in pursuant to the Himachal Pradesh High Court order quashing the appointment of six MLAs as chief parliamentary secretaries.

It, however, made it clear that no more appointments will be made by the state government saying, it will be contrary to law.

The top court also issued notice to BJP leader Kalpana Devi, who has moved the high court against the appointment of chief parliamentary secretaries, and sought her response within two weeks and posted the matter after four weeks.

It tagged the matter with the pending petitions in the apex court on the issue.