Himachal Pradesh High Court evacuated following bomb threat email

The premises of the Himachal Pradesh High Court were evacuated on Thursday after an email threatening to blow up the court was received.

According to reports, the court received an email stating that an explosive had been planted on its premises, causing panic among staff and visitors.

Prompt action was taken, with a team of the bomb squad, sniffer dog squad, CID, and local police reaching the court to carry out a thorough search operation. No explosives have been found so far.

This is not the first instance of such threats at the High Court. Similar emails were received multiple times last year as well.