Heavy rain to continue, warning of flashfloods issued for 10 districts

Heavy rainfall is very likely to continue in the state. The Hydromet Division of the state’s Meteorological Department has issued a warning of flashfloods in 10 districts of the state for the next 24 hours.

As per the department, there will be a low to moderate risk of flashfloods in Shimla, Kangra, Solan, Kullu, Mandi, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Chamba and Una districts, resulting in surface runoff and inundation at some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas of these districts.

Also, a yellow warning of heavy rain in isolated places of the state till July 10 has been issued. The maximum and minimum temperatures will remain normal. There will be no large change in the maximum and minimum temperatures in the next five days.

Meanwhile, the state witnessed light to moderate rainfall at a few places of the state in the past 24 hours, while the weather in most part of the state remained clear.

Shimla, the state’s capital, recorded the maximum temperature of 26.4°C, Dharamsala (30.1°C), Manali (28°C), Solan (31.5°C), Kangra (32.6°C), Mandi (33.4°C), Bhuntar (34.7°C), Sundernagar (33.9°C),Bilaspur (34.9°C), Nahan (29.3°C), Narkanda (24°C), Reckong Peo (31.3°C) and Kufri (22.3°C).

At 35.6°C, Una was the hottest place in the state while Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest at 13.4°C.