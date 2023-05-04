CM Sukhu Inaugurated SDRF’s new Flag, Logo and Uniform, Flagged off 10 Vehicles

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday dedicated the new flag, logo and uniform of the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (HP SDRF) and flagged off 10 vehicles। CM Sukhu said that being a hill state, Himachal is a disaster-prone area.

The new flag, logo, uniform and vehicles of Himachal Pradesh SDRF reflect the commitment of the State Disaster Response Force to serve the people of the State with dedication and devotion.

He said that today’s launch is an important step towards enhancing the disaster management capabilities of the State.

The Chief Minister said that in the last few months, this force has played a vital role in saving precious lives and property during natural calamities, working with devotion and dedication.

Appreciating the efforts of SDRF for various rescue operations during calamities, he said that the newly launched resources would enable HP SDRF to serve the people of the State more effectively.