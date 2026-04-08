Himachal Pradesh High Court transfers 61 judges

In a major reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has ordered the transfer and pairing of 61 Judicial Officers with immediate effect.

A notification regarding the transfers and postings was issued by the court on Tuesday evening.

As per the notification, the services of Anuja Sood, Presiding Officer, Labour Court-cum-Industrial Tribunal, Shimla, are recalled, and she is transferred and posted as District & Sessions Judge, Chamba.

She will be replacing Preeti Thakur, whose services are being placed at the disposal of the State Government for being posted as Presiding Officer, Labour Court-cum-Industrial Tribunal, Shimla.

Vikrant Kaundal, Senior Civil Judge-cum-CJM, Kullu, has also been placed at the disposal of the State Government for being posted as Additional Secretary, H.P. State Legal Services Authority, Shimla.

He will be replaced by Manisha Goyal, Senior Civil Judge-cum-Chief Judicial Magistrate, Lahaul & Spiti, at Kullu, who has been transferred to the same post held by Vikrant.

Also, Niranjan Singh, Senior Civil Judge-cum-ACJM-I, Shimla, has been transferred and posted as Senior Civil Judge-cum-CJM, Lahaul & Spiti, at Kullu; Prashant Singh Negi, Senior Civil Judge-cum-ACJM-I, Amb, as Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Solan;

Vishal Kaundal, Senior Civil Judge-cum-ACJM-I, Una, as Senior Civil Judge-cum-ACJM, Barsar in Hamirpur; Shikha Lakhanpal, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Kangra, as Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Una; Pratibha Negi, Senior Civil Judge-cum-ACJM-I, Kangra, as Senior Civil Judge-cum-ACJM-I, Shimla;

Anita Sharma, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Una, is transferred and posted as Senior Civil Judge-cum-ACJM-I, Kangra; and Jitender Kumar, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, as Senior Civil Judge-cum-ACJM-I, Amb.