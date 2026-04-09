Himachal to add 314 PG medical seats; professors’ retirement age raised to 65

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday announced that the government would add 314 postgraduate seats across medical colleges in the state, while also raising the retirement age of professors to 65 years for three years to address a faculty shortage.

Chairing a review meeting of the Medical Education Department, Sukhu said the additional seats would be distributed as follows: 96 in Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla; 67 in Hamirpur; 57 in RPGMC-Tanda; 33 in Chamba; 32 in Nahan and 29 in Mandi. “This expansion would improve the functioning of these institutions and lead to better patient care,” he said.

To tackle the shortage of faculty, particularly in newer medical colleges and for super-specialists at Tanda Medical College, the CM directed that the retirement age of professors be extended to 65 years for the next three years, clarifying that the move would not affect promotions. The government is also designating Assistant and Associate Professors to further address staffing gaps.

Sukhu announced that all vacant nursing posts in medical colleges would be filled by November this year, with adequate technical staff also to be appointed. The state government is investing Rs 3,000 crore to procure modern machines and equipment for medical colleges and hospitals, with efforts underway to address staff shortages across healthcare institutions more broadly.

The CM said improving the health and education sectors was a top priority and assured that there was no shortage of

funds for these areas. He also highlighted plans to promote health tourism in the state.

Sukhu announced that Phase II of Chamba Medical College would commence soon, with a provision of Rs 192 crore, while Rs 500 crore would be allocated for the construction of Nahan Medical College.

The meeting was attended by Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil, Secretary Health M Sudha Devi and Director Health Education Dr Rakesh Sharma. Principals of all medical colleges joined the meeting virtually.