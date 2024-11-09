Paragliding World Cup concludes at Bir-Billing

Town and Country Planning, Housing, Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani today gave away prizes to the winners of the Paragliding World Cup that ended at Bir-Billing.

Dharmani, who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony, was accompanied by Kishori Lal, Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Animal Husbandry, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development.

Highlighting that organising the world cup at Bir-Billing was a matter of great pride for the state, Dharmani said it could happen only with special cooperation of Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and the state government.

He said the Bir Paragliding Association (BPA) deserved to be congratulated for successfully organising the event without any major accident. He thanked all foreign pilots who took part in the competition from all over the world.

He said Himachal was full of scenic locations and the government was giving special emphasis on strengthening the tourism infrastructure of the state.

He said it had already been announced to make Kangra district the tourism capital of the state. He opined that the zoo at Bankhandi, expansion of Kangra airport and the construction of a world-class golf course would strengthen tourism in Kangra district.

Dharmani also said on the lines of Gobind Sagar lake, water sports and adventure tourism would also be started at the Pong Dam of Kangra district.

He said the state was promoting religious and adventure tourism in the state to woo domestic as well as international tourists.

He said the Chief Minister was to attend the closing ceremony, but due to his prior engagements in Delhi, he could not come. He said the Chief Minister had assured all possible help to the BPA.