Air, train travellers from red zones to be quarantined

The Himachal Government issued guidelines for those travelling to the state by air or rail, making a 14-day institutional quarantine mandatory for those coming from red zones.

As per guidelines issued by the Disaster Management Cell in the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, for all air and rail travellers, air ticket, boarding pass or confirmed ticket will be sufficient to facilitate further movement from the airport or railway station to their destinations. A valid ID proof will have to be shown, wherever needed. However, the entry and exit into or from the state will be allowed only between 7 am and 7 pm.

Those coming from a red zone will be quarantined but have the choice to opt for the paid 14-day quarantine facility while those coming from an orange or green zone will have to stay under 14-day home quarantine. If a person coming from a red zone is in possession of a Covid test certificate by an ICMR-certified centre done within three days and the report is negative, he need not stay in institutional quarantine.

All those entering the state will have to download Arogya Setu App on their phones before boarding a flight or train. All persons, who are placed in institutional quarantine, will have to undergo Covid test between six and 10 day and, if found negative, can be allowed to proceed to their homes.

All those proceeding home after institutional quarantine will have to inform the urban local body or panchayat about their arrival.

