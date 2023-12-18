Admissions started in IGNOU, You can also Apply for B.Ed-Post Basic, B.Sc Nursing-Ph.D.

IGNOU has started the January, 2024 admission process for programs to be conducted in Open and Distance mode (ODL) and online mode. The last date to apply for ODL is January 31, 2024.

Candidates can apply through the official website of IGNOU. The list of programs offered in online mode is available on the official website of ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. New candidates will need fresh registration.

They have to submit all the details and documents. Also you will have to select the program for yourself. Candidates should read all the instructions carefully while applying.

The subjects for which the university organizes programs include Masters, Bachelors, PG Diploma and PG Certificate and Certificate programmes, along with Appreciation and Awareness level programmes.

Apart from this programme, IGNOU has also invited applications for three other programmes. These programs are B.Ed, Post Basic B.Sc Nursing and Ph.D.