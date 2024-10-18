Jogindernagar gets Rs 76 cr projects

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of eight projects worth Rs 76.31 crore in the Jogindernagar Assembly constituency of Mandi district.

He dedicated to the people of the area the B and D blocks of the mini secretariat building at Jogindernagar constructed at a cost of Rs 23.90 crore, an auditorium in Government College built at a cost of Rs 10.50 crore, a bridge on the Rana Khad on the Jogindernagar-Sarkaghat-Ghumarwin road constructed for Rs 8 crore and a drinking water scheme in Pasal gram panchayat and Sagnehad set up at a cost of Rs 3.70 crore.

Seven girls provided Rs 10K incentive each

The state government will provide the required funds for the construction of 32 roads in Jogindernagar, says Sukhu

Doctors to be appointed in the Jogindernagar Hospital and residential accommodation to be constructed for doctors and nurses

Sukhu launched the Dei 2.0 programme for the empowerment of the daughters of Mandi

He felicitated seven girls and provided Rs 10,000 incentive to each of them

The government has moved the apex court to get back the Shanan power project

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of a project for the improvement and expansion of an old drinking water supply scheme for Dhelu, Nichla Garodua and Dart Bagla gram panchayats set up at a cost of Rs 13.66 crore in Jogindernagar.

He also laid the foundation stone of a project in Dol village to be set up at the cost of Rs 7.10 crore and the channelling of the Dol Nala, Chho Nala and the Gadyada Nala at a cost of Rs 7.21 crore. He performed the bhoomi pujan of a bridge to be constructed on the Sarohli-Sukkad Khad at a cost of Rs 2.24 crore.