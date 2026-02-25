Himachal Pradesh Police detain 20 Delhi cops over arrest of Youth Congress leaders

At least 20 Delhi police personnel have been detained by the Himachal Pradesh police for arresting three Youth Congress leaders from Rohru, Shimla.

The leaders were arrested in connection with a protest staged by Youth Congress leaders at the AI summit in New Delhi.

A Delhi Police team had arrived in Rohru, arrested the leaders, and were heading back to Delhi when they were stopped near Dharampur by the state police, who allegedly detained them. The police personnel and the leaders were then taken to Shimla and are being presented in court.

SP Solan, Tirumalaraju SD Varma, confirmed that the Solan police received information about the incident and set up nakas near Dharampur at the Shimla police’s request. The rest of the action was executed by the Shimla police. The DGP has not responded to reports yet.