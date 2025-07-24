Nadda leads delegation of BJP MPs, MLAs to seek Central assistance for restoration of infra in Himachal

A delegation led by Union Health Minister JP Nadda, BJP MPs and MLAs from Himachal along with former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today met Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari to seek Central assistance for restoration of the damaged infrastructure this monsoon.

Nadda was accompanied by Leader of Opposition and former CM Jai Ram Thakur, state BJP president Rajeev Bindal, MPs Anurag Thakur, Suresh Kashyap, Rajeev Bhardwaj, Kangana Ranaut, Indu Goswami, Sikander Kumar and Harsh Mahajan. Himachal BJP legislators Vinod Kumar, Hans Raj and Deep Raj were also part of the delegation.

Nadda, who had visited the rain ravaged parts of Mandi and Kullu district on July 7 apprised Shah about the havoc wreaked by rains on June 30.

They sought assistance for reconstruction of the damaged infrastructure from Shah, who assured of all possible help.

The delegation also called on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to seek liberal financial assistance for reconstruction of the damaged roads and bridges, which had suffered damage running into several hundred crores.

Gadkari assured that the road infrastructure would be restored on a war footing.

The meeting comes in wake of CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, ministers and Congress leaders urging BJP leaders to plead the case of Himachal with the Centre.

Almost a dozen cloudbursts in Seraj, Nachan and Karsog areas of Mandi district caused massive damage to infrastructure such as roads, bridges, water supply schemes and electricity transformers.

More than 1,000 locals’ houses have been completely damaged, especially in Seraj Assembly segment represented by former CM Jai Ram Thakur.