Himachal Pradesh to award cricketer Renuka Thakur Rs 1 crore for World Cup victory

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore for Renuka Thakur, a key member of the Indian women’s cricket team that clinched the World Cup title with a thrilling victory over South Africa.

Renuka, the team’s opening bowler, hails from the Rohru area in Shimla district.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu personally called Renuka to congratulate her on her stellar performance and India’s remarkable triumph.

“Renuka, you have made the entire state proud with your excellent bowling. We are all very proud of you,” said the Chief Minister, adding that he had watched both the semifinal and the final matches.

“The Cricket Association will certainly reward you for your outstanding performance, but since you represent Himachal, the state government will also honour you with a Rs 1 crore reward,” Sukhu said during the call.

He also mentioned that people across the state are eagerly awaiting her return. Responding to Renuka’s query, the Chief Minister assured her that the government would also look into providing her with a suitable job.

He invited her to meet him upon her return to Himachal Pradesh.