IGMC Shimla gets trauma centre; 200 posts of doctor to be filled: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today inaugurated the state’s first trauma centre at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital, Shimla. The centre has been built at a cost of Rs 33 crore.

Sukhu said that the establishment of this trauma centre would strengthen emergency services in the state and provide improved healthcare services to patients in critical situations. It had been equipped with facilities similar to those at AIIMS, New Delhi.

“The centre will utilise advanced machinery and modern technology-equipped beds for patient care. As many as 30 dedicated doctors, 80 nurses, paramedical staff and technicians have been deployed at the Trauma Centre, ensuring round-the-clock services,” he added.

Sukhu said that his government’s efforts to reform the health sector were yielding positive results. “In the first phase, the IGMC and Tanda medical college will be equipped with all modern facilities within a year. The other medical colleges will also be provided high-quality healthcare equipment,” he added.

He said that in the past one year, 720 posts of various categories had been approved for the IGMC. “The government is planning to conduct walk-in interviews for MD and senior resident doctors. Additionally, 200 new posts of doctor will soon be filled with more recruitment planned to meet international standards,” he added.

He said that an advanced MRI machine would be installed at the IGMC at a cost of Rs 27 crore and tenders had already been issued for robotic surgery equipment and CT scan machines for the state’s medical colleges. “A PET scan machine worth Rs 20 crore will be installed at the cancer hospital in the IGMC. The state government has also signed an agreement with AIIMS to streamline the procurement of medical equipment,” he added.

The Chief Minister also participated in the closing ceremony of the three-day annual programme ‘Stimulus-2024’ at the IGMC. He announced a grant of Rs 10 lakh for the students and said that Rs 5 crore each would be provided for the construction of two hostels for undergraduate students at the hospital, which would be completed within 18 months.