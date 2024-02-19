Farmers Protest: Punjab toll free till 22nd, two farmer leaders arrested in Haryana

On Sunday, the sixth day of the farmers’ movement, the gathering of farmers from Punjab who had set out to march to Delhi increased at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders of Punjab-Haryana. Nihangs have also joined this gathering on Sunday.

Farmers have announced to make all tolls in Punjab free till 22nd February. The fourth round of talks took place between farmer leaders and central leaders in Chandigarh on Sunday evening, which was continuing till the time of writing. If things are not resolved in the meeting, then farmers will take a big decision on the movement.

He is ready to travel to Delhi on Monday. On Sunday, a Kisan-Khap Panchayat of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chadhuni Group) in Haryana was held in Kurukshetra, in which it was decided that all the farmer organizations and Khap Panchayats of the state will protest together.

On the other hand, farmer leaders Suresh Koth and Ravi Azad, who were going to help the farmers at Khanauri border in Hisar, were taken into custody by the police. Farmers staged a concrete front in Hisar for his release.

​