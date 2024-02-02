Change in datesheet of class 10th and 12th, Read full news

Shimla: On behalf of Himachal Pradesh School Education, the datesheet for the examinations of regular state open school candidates of class 10th and plus two for the academic session 2023-24 has been revised and released.
Through this datasheet, annual examinations of class 10th and 12th, compartment, category improvement, and additional subject examinations are included. According to the datesheet released by the board, class 10th examinations will be conducted from March 2 to March 21.
Apart from this, the examinations of two classes will be held from March 1 to March 28 and the examinations of both the classes will be held from 8.45 am to 12 noon.
Before the written examinations, practical examinations will be conducted by the board, which will be conducted from 21st February to 29th February, the schedule of which has already been released by the board.
On the other hand, Dr. Major Vishal Sharma, Secretary, Himachal Pradesh School Education Board, said that the revised datesheet of class 10th and 20th has been released by the board.
10th class annual exam dates
2 March, Saturday, Mathematics
5 March, Tuesday, Social Science
7th March, Thursday, Hindi
9th March, Saturday, Music (Vocal)
11th March, Monday, Music (Instrument)
12th March, Tuesday, Computer Science
13th March, Wednesday, Home Science
14th March, Thursday, Art, Economics, Commerce, Auto Motive, Private Security, Retail, Health Care, Agriculture, Tourism and Hospitality, Telecom and other subjects.
16th March, Saturday, English
18th March, Monday, Financial Literacy
19th March, Saturday, Science and Technology
21st March, Monday, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Sanskrit, Punjabi.
12th class annual exam dates
1st March, Friday, English
2nd March, Saturday, Music (Hindustani Vocal), Music (Hindustani Instrumental Melodic), Music (Hindustani Instrumental Pronunciation), March 4, Monday, Political Science
5th March, Tuesday, Financial Literacy
6th March, Wednesday, Chemistry, Business Study
7th March, Thursday, Sanskrit
9th March, Saturday, Sociology
11th March, Monday, Accountancy and Physics
12th March, Tuesday, History, 13 March, Wednesday, Psychology
14th March, Thursday, Human Ecology and Family Science
15th March, Friday, Biology
16th March, Saturday, Public Administration Hindi, Urdu
18th March, Monday, Geography
19th March, Tuesday, Philosophy
20th March, Wednesday, Mathematics
21st March, Thursday, Fine Art
22 March, Friday, Dance,
23 March, Saturday, Physical Education, Yoga, Computer Science, Agriculture and other subjects.
26th March, Wednesday, Economics
27 March, Thursday, French
28th March, Saturday, Public Administration.