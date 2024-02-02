Change in datesheet of class 10th and 12th, Read full news

Shimla: On behalf of Himachal Pradesh School Education, the datesheet for the examinations of regular state open school candidates of class 10th and plus two for the academic session 2023-24 has been revised and released.

Through this datasheet, annual examinations of class 10th and 12th, compartment, category improvement, and additional subject examinations are included. According to the datesheet released by the board, class 10th examinations will be conducted from March 2 to March 21.

Apart from this, the examinations of two classes will be held from March 1 to March 28 and the examinations of both the classes will be held from 8.45 am to 12 noon.

Before the written examinations, practical examinations will be conducted by the board, which will be conducted from 21st February to 29th February, the schedule of which has already been released by the board.

On the other hand, Dr. Major Vishal Sharma, Secretary, Himachal Pradesh School Education Board, said that the revised datesheet of class 10th and 20th has been released by the board.

10th class annual exam dates

2 March, Saturday, Mathematics

5 March, Tuesday, Social Science

7th March, Thursday, Hindi

9th March, Saturday, Music (Vocal)

11th March, Monday, Music (Instrument)

12th March, Tuesday, Computer Science

13th March, Wednesday, Home Science

14th March, Thursday, Art, Economics, Commerce, Auto Motive, Private Security, Retail, Health Care, Agriculture, Tourism and Hospitality, Telecom and other subjects.

16th March, Saturday, English

18th March, Monday, Financial Literacy

19th March, Saturday, Science and Technology

21st March, Monday, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Sanskrit, Punjabi.

12th class annual exam dates

1st March, Friday, English

2nd March, Saturday, Music (Hindustani Vocal), Music (Hindustani Instrumental Melodic), Music (Hindustani Instrumental Pronunciation), March 4, Monday, Political Science

5th March, Tuesday, Financial Literacy

6th March, Wednesday, Chemistry, Business Study

7th March, Thursday, Sanskrit

9th March, Saturday, Sociology

11th March, Monday, Accountancy and Physics

12th March, Tuesday, History, 13 March, Wednesday, Psychology

14th March, Thursday, Human Ecology and Family Science

15th March, Friday, Biology

16th March, Saturday, Public Administration Hindi, Urdu

18th March, Monday, Geography

19th March, Tuesday, Philosophy

20th March, Wednesday, Mathematics

21st March, Thursday, Fine Art

22 March, Friday, Dance,

23 March, Saturday, Physical Education, Yoga, Computer Science, Agriculture and other subjects.

26th March, Wednesday, Economics

27 March, Thursday, French

28th March, Saturday, Public Administration.