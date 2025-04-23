Himachal’s pride: Deepika Thakur aims for gold in Pesapallo Asia Cup

In a proud moment for Himachal Pradesh and the nation, Deepika Thakur, a talented athlete from the remote village of Rahu (Rasta) in Sirmaur district, has once again brought laurels to the country.

Deepika has been selected to represent India in the senior women’s team at the upcoming 3rd Pesapallo Asia Cup, to be held in Bhutan in May 2025.

This prestigious international event will witness participation from top Asian nations including Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and India.

Deepika’s selection comes as no surprise, given her consistent and commendable performances in the past.

She has previously led the Indian team to one gold and two silver medals, and her leadership, skill and sportsmanship have earned her a well-deserved place in the national squad once again.

Speaking on her selection, Deepika expressed her determination and patriotism: “Our only goal this time is to bring home the gold for India. I will give my all, with full dedication and hard work, to make the nation proud on the Asian stage.”

Rising from a rural background, Deepika’s journey to the international sports arena is a shining example of what perseverance, talent and community support can achieve. Her story proves that excellence is not confined by geography or resources, but driven by determination and belief.

Her achievement has not only filled her home district of Sirmaur with pride but has also become a source of inspiration for youth across Himachal Pradesh.

Local leaders, sports enthusiasts, and the district administration have congratulated Deepika and extended their best wishes for her performance in Bhutan.

As she prepares to don the national colors once again, Deepika Thakur embodies the spirit of India’s emerging sporting talent—from the grassroots to the global stage.