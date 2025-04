The Congress has cancelled its ‘Save the Constitution’ rally to be held in Shimla on April 26 following the dastardly terrorist attack in Pehalgam.

Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh said the rally had been cancelled as a mark of respect to the victims of the attack.

All top Congress leaders of the state were scheduled to take part in the rally.

Next month, the Congress will hold rallies at the district and block levels.