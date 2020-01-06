Engineering student from West Bengal dies, 6 others critically hurt in road mishap in Mandi

Mandi : One engineering student from West Bengal died and six other students were critically injured as the SUV they were travelling in met with a road accident near the Aut tunnel on the Chandigarh-Manali highway on Sunday night.

The Innova taxi was driven by Rahul, a native of Una in Himachal, who was also injured.

The SUV was on its way from Kullu to Mandi.

Sandipta Kundu died on the spot.

The injured students were identified as Shahid Alam Aamir, 24; Kartik, 22; Ashok, 20; Kaloyan, 21; Saurabh, 23; and Bapa Mondal, 25.

Mandi SP Gurdev Chand Sharma said that as vehicle crossed the tunnel, it overturned and fell down. The cause of the accident is said to be rash driving.

A case has been registered under Sections 304-A and 279 of the IPC.

He said the students after visiting Manali were returning to New Delhi.

