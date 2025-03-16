‘I had dreams that I would live to be 110 years or more’: Dalai Lama

The Dalai Lama, while delivering teachings at his main temple in Mcleodganj on Saturday, said that he had dreams of living to be 110 years or more.

This came after he said in his latest book that he would reincarnate outside of China.

The Dalai Lama today concluded his two-day teaching to celebrate the Day of Miracles, when Buddha performed miracles at Shravasti in response to a challenge from six rival spiritual leaders. The celebrations were attended by about 6,000 people.

The Dalai Lama said that this event is part of the Great Prayer Festival (the Mönlam Chenmo), established by Jé Tsongkhapa at the Jokhang in Lhasa in 1409.

He added that after some time the celebration lapsed, but was revived during the time of Gendun Gyatso, the 2nd Dalai Lama, and has continued to be observed to this day.

The Dalai Lama shared a personal experience, saying, “On one occasion, I saw the Buddha in the centre of the space in front of me.

He beckoned to me, so I approached him. He seemed very pleased with me, but I was very conscious of not having anything to give him other than a small chocolate sweet, which I offered. I feel that having dreams of the Buddha like this shows that I am sincere disciple of the Buddha.

I may even be so bold as to say that I am someone who has purposely taken rebirth as a follower of the Buddha.”

He further said, “We have lost our country and come to live in exile here in India and elsewhere. Here and in other parts of the world, we have encountered growing interest in the teachings of the Buddha.

I have discussed what the Buddha taught with scientists, and when I talk with them, I feel, I am also a scientist. But when I talk with monks, I am aware that I am also a monk.”

The Dalai Lama concluded, saying, “Avalokiteshvara is described as having 1,000 eyes, which I don’t have, but I have served the Dharma to the best of my ability.

I was born in the vicinity of Siling and was given the name Lhamo Dondup, which prompted the prediction that I would be discovered as a boy with a girl’s name. Later, I was enthroned as the Dalai Lama.

I took the exams to become a Geshé Lharampa. In exile, I have served the Buddhadharma and beings to the best of my ability, and there have been indications in my dreams that I may live to be 110 years old or more.

In my remaining years, I am determined to continue to serve the Dharma and beings as best I can. I am moved by the prayer Jé Tsongkhapa wrote at the end of his ‘Great Treatise on the Stages of the Path to Enlightenment.”