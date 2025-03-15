Locals reprimand biker from Punjab displaying Khalistani flag in Manali

A biker from Punjab, displaying a Khalistani flag featuring a photo of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, faced reprimand from locals in Manali on Saturday.

The agitated residents removed the flag from the wooden mast attached to the motorcycle.

The incident, captured on video, has sparked widespread criticism, with many condemning it as an anti-national act.

Manali Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) KD Sharma confirmed that action had been taken against the biker under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Group of tourists cause commotion at Kasol barrier

In a separate incident, a group of tourists from Punjab, riding approximately 20 motorcycles, caused a commotion at SADA barrier in Kasol, located in Manikaran Valley of Kullu.

The barrier, which charges a nominal fee for maintenance of the region, became a point of contention as the visitors reportedly refused to pay.

The situation escalated when they broke the barrier and proceeded to Manikaran. Kullu SP Karthikeyan Gokulachandran stated that a case has been registered against the group.