Dr Ambedkar fought tirelessly for rights of poor, marginalised: Himachal Guv

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla paid rich tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on the occasion of his 135th birth anniversary at a function organised by the Samajik Dalit Peedit Utthan Sansthan at Kala Kendra, Solan, on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary is not just a ritual observance, but a profound tribute to his monumental contribution to the nation.

Describing him as the architect of the Indian Constitution, Shukla emphasised that Dr Ambedkar enshrined the ideals of justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity into the foundational document of the republic.

“Everything may change, but the Preamble of the Indian Constitution will remain unchanged,” he remarked.

He highlighted that Dr Ambedkar’s life and message transcend any single community or class, describing him as a visionary who fought tirelessly for the rights of the poor and marginalised. “His call for education, struggle, and unity remains deeply relevant even today,” he added.

The Governor noted that despite facing tremendous hardships throughout his life — both before and after drafting the Constitution — Dr Ambedkar persisted and rose to become a symbol of social justice and a respected parliamentarian.

Citing the global relevance of Ambedkar’s ideas, Shukla stated, “Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Ambedkar are towering personalities whose thoughts are respected not just in India, but around the world.”

He urged the people of Himachal Pradesh to work collectively towards building a drug-free society, calling on women in particular to lead the fight against substance abuse by addressing the issue at the grassroots.

“If we truly want to honour the legacy of Dr Ambedkar and the Constitution, we must dedicate ourselves to the mission of drug de-addiction,” the Governor stressed.

During the event, individuals who have rendered outstanding service to society were felicitated. Prof Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, Vice Chancellor of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, also addressed the gathering.

Former minister Rajiv Saijal shared his thoughts on the occasion, while Virendra Kashyap, former MP and founder president of the Samajik Dalit Peedit Utthan Sansthan, welcomed and honoured the Governor. Solan Mayor Usha Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma, and representatives of various religious and social organisations were also present.