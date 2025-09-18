Incessant rain in Baddi, Nalagarh inundates roads, damages houses

Heavy rainfall in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh area since last night inundated major roads in this bordering industrial cluster while several houses and industrial units were damaged.

In industrial units located in the hilltop area of Baddi, two shoe manufacturing units suffered heavy damage after water entered their premises following heavy rain this morning.

The gushing stream of water flowed into the premises of several other industrial units causing huge losses as machinery, raw material as well as the finished goods were damaged.

Nullahs flowing along these units were in spate in the Haripur area and the gushing current engulfed power and road infrastructure.

Power outages were witnessed at industrial units of Jharmajri in Baddi. A narrow bridge connecting these firms with Baddi bore the brunt of heavy rain as private and government run buses were stuck in the slush at Malpur and a hydra machine was requisitioned to pull them out.

Industrial workers were inconvenienced as they spent the day removing muck and water which swamped their industrial premises.

SDM Badd Sanjeev Dhiman, while giving information about rain induced damage, informed that building of Government Primary School, Dasora Majra, and Government Senior Secondary School, Haripur Sandholi, were damaged after their walls collapsed following heavy rain. They incurred a loss of Rs 3 lakh.