519 roads still blocked in Himachal; expect rain till September 23

As many as 519 roads, including two National Highways, are still blocked while around 441 power transformers and 274 water supply schemes are disrupted in the state as heavy rainfall continues to wreak havoc.

Light to moderate rain is very likely to continue across the state till September 23.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre, Mandi has the highest number of 187 roads blocked, followed by Kullu (156, including the NH-03), Shimla (51), Kangra (33), Chamba (26), Solan (16), Bilaspur and Sirmaur (14 each), Una (13, including the NH-503A), Hamirpur (7), Kinnaur (2), affecting connectivity in many rural areas in the state.

Of the total 441 disrupted power transformers, Mandi has the highest number of 329 transformers, followed by Kullu (38), Shimla (27), Hamirpur (25), Chamba (21), and Kangra (1), affecting electricity supply in many areas of these districts.

Besides, of the total 274 water supply schemes disrupted in the state, Mandi again has the highest number of 180 damaged water schemes, followed by Shimla (38), Chamba (20), Kangra (16), Hamirpur (15), Solan (4) and Sirmaur (1), leaving many areas in these districts without proper drinking water supply.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall continued in many parts of the state during the past 24 hours.

Bilaspur received the highest 40.8 mm of rain, followed by Kasauli (39 mm), Naina Devi in Bilaspur (30 mm), Pandoh (20 mm), Mandi (17.8 mm), Palampur (16 mm), Dharamsala (7.5 mm), Kangra (6.3 mm) and Shimla (1 mm).

The maximum temperatures are very likely to rise by 3°C to 4°C in the next few days.