Himachal Weather: Temperature crosses 30 degrees in eight areas including Una, weather will change from this day just take a look….

The weather remained clear in all areas of the state including the capital Shimla on Monday. The temperature crossed 30 degrees in eight areas including Una. There is a possibility of sunshine in the entire state on Tuesday also. On April 10 and 11, there are chances of rain and snowfall in eight central and high hill districts of the state, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu and Chamba. This change in weather is expected to occur due to the activity of western disturbance.

The weather is expected to remain clear on April 12 and the weather will change in the entire state on April 13 and 14. There is a possibility of a decrease in maximum and minimum temperatures during this period. On Monday, the maximum temperature in Una was 35.4, Sundernagar 31.0, Kangra 31.8, Mandi 30.8, Bilaspur 32.7, Chamba 30.3, Dhaulakuan 33.9, Barthin 31.4, Solan 29.5, Nahan 28.9, Dharamshala 27.1, Shimla 22.4, Manali 21.7 and Kufri 15. .8 degrees Celsius was recorded.

More rain than normal in March after four years

There were more clouds than normal in the state during March this year. From March 1 to 31, the state received 24 percent more rainfall than normal. 140.3 mm rainfall was recorded in the state. Earlier in the year 2020, there was 44 percent more rainfall than normal. There was below normal rainfall in March during the years 2021, 2022 and 2023. During March, till now in 1948, there was 236 percent more clouds than normal. Chamba district itself received less than normal rainfall during March in the year 2024.