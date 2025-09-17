India’s success also contributes to global growth: Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Wednesday extended warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, wishing him good health and appreciating India’s development in recent years.

“As India’s longest staying guest, I have witnessed firsthand far-reaching development and prosperity that have taken place over the years.

I congratulate you on the growing confidence and strength that have occurred in recent times. India’s success also contributes to global development,” the Dalai Lama wrote.

The Tibetan spiritual leader described himself as a “proud messenger of India”, highlighting the country’s democratic values and religious pluralism.

He said, “I regularly express my admiration for India, the world’s most populous and largest democracy, for its remarkable and deeply-rooted religious pluralism. India presents an example of harmony and stability to the world.”

The Dalai Lama also expressed gratitude to India for supporting Tibetans. “For us Tibetans, India has not only been the source of our spiritual heritage, but also our physical home for more than 66 years.

I would like to once again extend our deep gratitude to the government and people of India for their warm and generous hospitality,” he wrote.