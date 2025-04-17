Kisan mela, anti-drug abuse campaign in Chamba on April 23

A one-day kisan mela and anti-drug awareness camp will be held on April 23 at Gram Panchayat Mehla in Chamba under the chairmanship of Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

The event is being organised under the aegis of Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, Solan, with the dual objective of promoting sustainable farming practices and spreading awareness against substance abuse at the grassroots level.

In a preparatory meeting held on Thursday, Assistant Commissioner PP Singh directed all concerned departments to ensure timely and coordinated arrangements for the smooth conduct of the event.

Singh stated that the kisan mela would offer valuable technical knowledge and practical insights to farmers and horticulturists.

Various departments will set up exhibition stalls showcasing modern agricultural techniques, schemes and innovations.

Additionally, the event will highlight the dangers of drug addiction, with expert talks and a student-led awareness rally planned as key features of the campaign.

It was decided that exhibition stalls will be put up by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Departments of Agriculture and Horticulture, Rural Development, Health, Fire Services and various self-help groups.

The Assistant Commissioner also emphasised the need for ensuring law and order, effective traffic management, and adequate parking arrangements for the event.