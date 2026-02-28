‘Influencer’ SDM Oshin Sharma in the soup over social media posts, Himachal Govt issues warning

Taking cognisance of recent viral posts of 2020-batch Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) officer and the current Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Shimla (Urban), Oshin Sharma which promoted products on her social media platforms, the state government has ordered action against the officer.

Confirming the reports, Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta said that directions had been issued to Shimla Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap to issue a warning to the officer. She has been directed to not to engage in any such activity in the future.

The controversy came to light when pictures and videos of the SDM promoting and endorsing supplements and jewellery went viral on social media, drawing strong reaction from people.

The matter also came to the notice of the government which immediately issued a warning to the officer. Following the backlash, the officer removed the posts from her social media handles. As of now, she has also deactivated her social media handles.