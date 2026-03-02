Inter-state toll barriers in Himachal to have Fastag facility

To facilitate the commuters at inter-state toll barriers, the State Taxes and Excise Department (STED) has rolled out the Fastags facility at select barriers like Parwanoo, Mehatpur and Swarghat.

This will ensure seamless toll tax payment besides saving time rather than queuing up for manual payment.

With shortage of space plaguing places like Parwanoo, payment of manual toll, especially during the peak season, it led to traffic congestion.

To utilise the software of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which is already operating the facility, the STED synchronised its vehicle categorisation with the authority.

As per its requirement, vehicles have been divided into eight categories as against the six categories earlier.

This comprises the light motor vehicle category while light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles or mini buses have been included in another category.

Other categories comprise light commercial vehicles, buses or trucks up to two axles, commercial vehicles up to three axles, heavy construction machinery or earth moving equipment, oversized vehicles, tractors and motor rickshaws and scooters.

They will be liable to pay a toll ranging from Rs 30 to Rs 900, starting from April 1.

Earlier, there were fewer categories like heavy vehicles, small goods vehicles, passenger vehicles of varying seating capacities, tractors, motor rickshaws as well as scooter rickshaws where toll tax ranged from Rs 70 to Rs 720.

Of the 55 inter-state toll barriers in the first phase, the department is implementing the facility on six barriers, which receive maximum vehicular traffic, in 2026-27.

They are Govindghat in Sirmaur, Kandwal in Nurpur, Mehatpur in Una, Baddi, and Parwanoo and Tipra Bypass in Solan besides Garamaura in Bilaspur. The department intends to implement it on other toll barriers in a phased manner.

According to the toll policy, the lessee who will be selected to collect toll at the earmarked six toll units will ensure completion of all formalities to make Fastags facility available by April 15. Those failing to introduce it will be penalised Rs 10,000 a day.

While the officials will ensure that the facility is successfully put in place, it is expected to control congestion at the barriers where vehicles queue up to pay manual toll.

The commuters who travel to and from any toll barrier within 24 hours can collect manual/e-receipt by way of SMS from the designated portal from toll lessees.