Hony Capt Jagdish Singh (Vir Chakra): Hero of battle of Barki

Honorary Captain Jagdish Singh, Vir Chakra, of Prithipur village near Gangath of Nurpur sub-division in Kangra district, stands immortal in the annals of India’s military history.

A veteran of four major wars —Indo-Pak 1948, Indo-China 1962, Indo-Pak 1965 and 1971 — he remains an enduring inspiration for generations.

His first remarkable feat came during the 1948 operations when, as a young soldier, he led a daring assault to capture a heavily fortified hill despite intense enemy fire.

However, it was in the Indo-Pak War of 1965 that Risaldar Jagdish Singh carved his name in history. Serving as a troop commander with the Central India Horse on the Amritsar–Lahore front, he played a decisive role in the fierce Battle of Barki.

On September 10, leading an advance tank troop in support of an infantry battalion, he pressed forward under heavy enemy fire. Even after his own tank was damaged by a landmine, he continued to lead fearlessly, directing his troops towards the strategically critical Barki bridge over the Ichhogil Canal.

His bold action thwarted the enemy’s advance, enabling the Indian Army to close in within 7 km of Lahore, compelling Pakistan’s surrender in the sector.

On the special recommendation of the then Chief of Army Staff, General Manekshaw, he was awarded Vir Chakra on September 10, 1965, in a ceremony presided over by the then President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Jagdish Singh’s valour remains a shining testament to Himachal Pradesh’s proud martial legacy — and to a soldier who forever upheld the nation’s honour.

Prithipur village of Gangath in Nurpur sub-division proudly remembers one of its finest sons, Hon Capt Jagdish Singh, whose life embodied the true spirit of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan. A decorated Army officer and a devoted farmer, he passed away in 2013, leaving behind a legacy deeply rooted in service, sacrifice and love for the land.

He is survived by his 93-year-old wife, Bimla Devi, who for decades was known for her compassionate involvement in social work. Age, however, has gently withdrawn her from public life, and she now spends her days in quiet spiritual pursuits at home.

Their only son, Jasbir Singh, a retired Assistant Manager with the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC), continues to live in Gangath with his mother.

Born on October 30, 1927, to Man Singh and Banti Devi, his early life was marred by hardship. He lost his mother at the age of two-and-a-half years and his father during adolescence, leaving him to shoulder the family’s responsibilities alone.

He completed primary schooling in the village and walked 16 km every day to attend high school in Nurpur, owing to the absence of transport facilities.

Yet, adversity only strengthened his resolve to serve the nation. At 18, he joined the Indian Army on March 23, 1945.

Recalling precious memories of his father, Jasbir shares that after retiring from the Army, he dedicated himself to transforming the family’s ancestral land.

A passionate lover of nature, he planted citrus and mango orchards, sourcing saplings from a Pathankot nursery.

Today, the flourishing orchard stands as a living tribute to his labour. “The fruits we pluck each season feel like blessings from my father,” says Jasbir, his son.