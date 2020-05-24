Covid surge continues, 17 more cases in 5 dists

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 185 yesterday, as 17 persons tested positive for the infection. Most of the patients are those who had returned from Mumbai and various states. The fresh cases were reported from Kangra (6), Mandi (5), Solan (4), Shimla (1) and Una (1).

Six reported in Kangra

Dharamsala: The highest number of six cases were reported from Kangra, taking the tally to 49, including 13 cured and one death, in the district. Those who tested positive had arrived from Mumbai on May 18 and had been in quarantine at Paror near Palampur.

They include a 49-year-old man from Palampur, a 50-year-old man from Jaisinghpur, a 70-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man from Lambagaon near Jaisinghpur, and a 44 year-old woman from Bhawarna. Another man (68), who had come from Jalandhar, has also tested positive; he is a resident of Sari Tanda.

As many as 800 persons had arrived in Himachal from Mumbai last night.

Had returned from Bengal

Solan: Five West Bengal returnees, including two brothers, tested positive at Nalagarh, taking the count in Solan district to 19. All five patients, who hail from Mittian, Sarour, Kharopna and Tallow villages in Nalagarh, had returned on May 19.

Solan Medical Officer NK Gupta said they were among 91 others, who had been in institutional quarantine at Ramshehar ever since their return. They are in the age group of 27 to 40 years. Two Covid positive brothers, aged 27 and 29 years, hail from Sarour village.

Kidney patient tests +ve

Hamirpur: A 73-year-old woman from Hamirpur, who along with her husband had come from Jalandhar for dialysis, tested positive at the IGMC, Shimla. Her husband had also tested positive. Now, the total number of Covid cases in Shimla is two — the earlier one is cured.

Source : The Tribune

Comments

comments