Kangana Ranaut blames Jai Ram Thakur for not visiting flood-hit Mandi, triggers political storm

As a political storm erupted over the absence of Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut from her constituency amid massive rain-triggered devastation, the actor-turned-politician today clarified that it was former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur who had advised her not to visit the region until road connectivity was restored.

The first-time BJP MP is facing sharp criticism on the social media and other platforms for allegedly failing to stand with her constituents when Mandi was reeling under one of the worst natural tragedies.

“It’s heart-breaking to see massive flood devastation in Himachal almost every year now. I tried reaching the affected areas, but was advised by Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur to wait until connectivity to rain-hit areas is restored,” Kangana posted on X.

She also wrote that she was awaiting clearance from the local administration, and that she would “be there soonest possible”.

When contacted, senior BJP leader Jai Ram said Kangana had contacted him soon after the rain disaster.

“As the road connectivity was snapped due to cloudbursts and flashfloods, I advised her to visit the affected areas after a day or two. She is in Mumbai currently and there’s no clarity on her visit as of now,” he said.

Questioned during a press conference in Mandi yesterday about Kangana’s “silence” and “absence” amid the widespread devastation, Jai Ram had said, “I don’t wish to comment on people who have no concern for the public…. We are in touch with those ravaged by the rain disaster… we have to live and die together.”

Kangana had drawn sharp criticism for her absence in 2023 as well when torrential rains had wreaked havoc in her home constituency, particularly parts of Kullu and Mandi districts.

The actor visited Lahaul along with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and singer Mohit Chauhan a few days ago and the trio’s video has gone viral on the social media.