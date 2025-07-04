Flood-hit families to get Rs 5,000 per month to rent houses: CM

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu yesterday said that the state government had decided to provide Rs 5,000 per month as house rent to the rain disaster affected families whose homes had been damaged and were living in rented accommodation.

He added that the SDMs concerned had been directed to provide food supplies to the affected people. The rescue and relief operations were in full swing in the rain affected areas of the state.

Sukhu, while talking to mediapersons here, said that he had spoken with Union Home Minister Amit Shah about over Rs 700 crore loss suffered due to cloudbursts and flashfloods in the state.

He added that a Central team would visit the affected areas soon to assess the damage caused, as a Rs 700 crore loss had already been recorded, 69 people had lost their lives and 37 persons were still missing. Shah had assured him of all possible help, he claimed.

The Chief Minister said, “It is wrong on the part of Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur to politicise a natural disaster and mislead people.

Thakur had spoken with me on Thursday and all senior officers had talked to him as well. I have tried to extend all possible help and even got ration delivered.”

Sukhu said that heavy rainfall had caused extensive damage to houses and land in the Seraj and Dharampur constituencies of Mandi district.

“A total of 14 cloudburst incidents have occurred in Mandi district alone this monsoon season, which is a matter of concern. There is need to study why cloudbursts are happening frequently and I raised the issue with Amit Shah ji also,” he added.

He said that due to heavy rain, roads, electricity infrastructure and drinking water supply schemes had been damaged.

He added that around 300 roads were at present blocked in the state, 790 drinking water schemes had been damaged and 332 power transformers had been affected.

Sukhu said that in Mandi district alone, 402 persons had been rescued. To a question regarding NHAI projects in the state, the Chief Minister said that the central agency should consider awarding contracts to local contractors who are familiar with the region.