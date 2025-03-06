Early blooming of Buransh signals climate change

The picturesque landscapes of the Trans-Giri region in Sirmaur district—comprising Nohradhar, Haripurdhar, Sangrah, Gattadhar and the dense forests of Churdhar—have turned into a mesmerising crimson spectacle.

The vibrant red flowers of Buransh (Rhododendron arboreum) have started blooming, adding a striking contrast to the snow-covered peaks, drawing nature lovers and tourists alike.

Buransh, also known as the state flower of Uttarakhand and Nagaland, holds national significance in Nepal. T

he flower is not only a visual delight but also possesses remarkable medicinal properties. However, its early blooming this year has raised concerns among environmentalists and climate experts.

Traditionally, Buransh has been used for its medicinal and culinary properties. Experts believe that the flower contains antioxidants beneficial for heart health and is used in treating serious ailments such as cancer.

The vibrant petals are processed into jam, pickles and chutneys, making it a valuable resource for rural economies.

In the Trans-Giri region, women associated with the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) have successfully commercialised Buransh-based products. Despite the potential of this flower as a livelihood source, governmental support remains minimal.

The Churdhar, Nohradhar and Haripurdhar valleys, known for their dense Buransh forests, have been transformed into a sea of red. Covering approximately 50 sq km, these forests are home to a significant Buransh population, making up nearly 40% of the local tree cover.

For nearly three months, from March to May, these flowers add an unparalleled charm to the Himalayan landscape. Buransh thrives at altitudes between 1,500 and 3,600 metres above sea level.

Typically, it blooms in April and May, but this year, the flowers have appeared much earlier than expected, hinting at disturbing climatic changes.

Environmental scientists and researchers have expressed serious concerns over the premature flowering of Buransh. Usually, the bloom begins in mid-March, but this year, the flowers were spotted as early as February. Dr DR Bhardwaj, a forestry professor, attributes this phenomenon to rising temperatures.

“The temperature required for Buransh to bloom in April is now being recorded in January and February. This early flowering is a clear indicator of climate change,” he explained. The lack of sufficient snowfall and irregular rainfall patterns have further disrupted the natural cycle of plant growth. Experts warn that such trends could have long-term consequences on the region’s biodiversity.

With Buransh blooming early, scientists fear a chain reaction affecting the entire ecosystem. Buransh flowers are a crucial nectar source for bees, but premature blooming might lead to a mismatch between pollination and honey production. Climate scientist Surendra Paul emphasised, “This early flowering is a visible sign of global warming. The Himalayas are experiencing drastic climate changes, and the timing of natural cycles is shifting. If this continues, we may witness a complete disappearance of Buransh in certain areas.”

The effects of climate change are not limited to plants alone. A lack of proper snowfall affects soil moisture, leading to reduced water availability for agriculture and natural springs. With unpredictable weather conditions, mountain communities face threats to their livelihoods, which are closely tied to agriculture and forest produce.

Buransh has been an integral part of Himalayan culture for centuries. In regions like Kangra, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kinnaur and Solan, its petals are widely used to make juice, pickles, and herbal medicines. In Dharamshala’s Chinmaya Tapovan, nurseries cultivate Buransh flowers and supply them across India. The medicinal properties of Buransh make it a valuable asset in Ayurveda and traditional medicine.

Dr Manish Gupta, an oncologist, states, “Buransh flowers are rich in antioxidants, which benefit heart patients. Additionally, the petals have anti-inflammatory properties and are used to treat colds, fevers, and muscle pain.”

Local communities have long relied on Buransh as a natural remedy for various ailments. However, changes in climate could affect its medicinal properties. Environmentalists warn that if Buransh continues to bloom out of season, the chemical composition of the flowers might alter, reducing their effectiveness in traditional medicine.

Despite its ecological and economic importance, Buransh remains underutilised as a resource. With proper governmental intervention, the commercial potential of Buransh-based products could provide sustainable livelihoods for rural communities. Experts suggest that monitoring climate patterns, promoting agroforestry, boosting local economies through Buransh-based enterprises, and creating awareness about climate change are necessary steps to conserve this valuable resource.